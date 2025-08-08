Exclusive: Ranveer Singh Malik to play the lead in Sony Entertainment Television’s new story of Aami Dakini

Ranveer Singh Malik, who played a complex, negative-shaded role in Suman Indori, will now be seen entering Sony Entertainment Television‘s show Aami Dakini. The show produced by SVF Entertainment has now taken the mode of working out stories running up to 10 episodes, hovering around the supernatural genre. Recently, the show saw Karanvir Bohra’s entry in one of the stories where he played a Professor. As we know, the earlier cast has moved out of the show, while the leads Hitesh Bharadwaj and Rachi Sharma, continue to play the leads.

The show started with Hitesh Bharadwaj, Rachi Sharma as the leads, with Sheen Dass playing the titular role of the Dakini. However, low ratings soon forced the makers to change the concept, and this brought in the episodic story format with a new cast coming in for every new story.

Ranveer Singh Malik will be seen playing a central role in the new story to be aired. He will play a layered character, and the story will have a gripping supernatural premise.

We buzzed Ranveer but did not get through to him. We hear that he has started shooting for Aami Dakini. Ranveer has featured in successful shows like Pyar Ka Pehla Naam – Radha Mohan, Suman Indori, etc. He was last seen in a music video with Pavitra Punia.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

