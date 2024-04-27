Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Nidhi Throws Preeta Out Of The House, Karan And Rajveer’s Relationship Get Better

In the emotional rollercoaster that is Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, the past few days have been particularly intense. Rajveer’s health stabilizes, leading to a heartwarming conversation about his mother with Palki, who struggles to comprehend his words.

In the upcoming episode, you will see a major twist when Preeta goes to Shaurya and makes him understand that everything will be fine. But Nidhi couldn’t allow Preeta to impress everyone, so she instigated Shaurya against Preeta. Later, Preeta comes home to look after Grandmother, who’s ill. However, Nidhi provokes housemates against her and throws Preeta out of the house, shocking Karan. On the other hand, Karan, as a father, takes Rajveer to his home. Rajveer is unaware of the fact that Karan knows everything.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1849 27th April 2024 Spoiler

In tonight’s episode, the audience will see Preeta meeting Rajveer and revealing that Karan has given him blood. She praises Karan and shares that he is a good person, as she has always said. Meanwhile, Nidhi asks Karan on the call about Shaurya, but Karan cannot say anything, which leaves her shocked.

What will happen next?

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.