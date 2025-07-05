Vasudha Upcoming Twist: Karishma aims the gun at Chandrika; Megha pretends to challenge Karishma

Vasudha the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions has seen engaging drama with Karishma (Pratiksha Rai) majestically getting back to seek revenge from the Chauhan family. We at IWMBuzz.com wrote long back about Karishma’s return, where she will openly challenge to ruin the Chauhan family. We will now see just that happening. As we know, Megha has been playing her silent game along with Karishma, but nobody, not even Vasudha (Priya Thakur) is aware of Megha and Karishma being sisters.

The upcoming drama will be huge considering that Karishma will openly challenge Chandrika Singh Chauhan (Nausheen Ali Sardar) and her family. Karishma will announce her return and will tell Chandrika that this time around, she will hit her in her face and not do things without anyone’s knowledge. She will be seen pointing the gun at Chandrika which will leave the family baffled. However, Megha will pretend to show her solid support to the family and will fake as though she is taking on Karishma in words and even action.

When will the truth be out that Karishma and Megha are together in the game?

Vasudha is a compelling story that delves into the fascinating dynamics between two women from entirely different worlds – whose paths cross, leading to a clash of ideologies, temperaments and socioeconomic backgrounds, promising a narrative unlike any other on Indian television. Chandrika Singh Chauhan’s character is played by Nausheen Ali Sardar while Priya Thakur is seen in the titular role of Vasudha. Abhishek Sharma plays the lead Devansh Singh Chauhan. The show is produced by Arvind Babbal Productions.