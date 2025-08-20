Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Buaji changes sides; accepts Smita

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) escaping from the Handi incident, where Buaji placed chemicals inside the matka that would have harmed Reet when she broke the matka. Instead, the matka hung and crashed towards a side, and did not harm anyone. However, Reet saw that the flowers present there withered as soon as they came in contact with the chemical spillage from the matka. She questioned Buaji on her wily games.

Amidst this, there was a big commotion in the house as Divya could not spot both Prateek and Smita. She feared that they eloped from the house. Later, they were seen returning home, which led to a big fight between Divya and Smita.

The upcoming episode will see Buaji getting fed up with Smita’s presence in the house and deciding to throw her out. Buaji will drag Smita to throw her out. But Smita will use her trump card against Buaji. As we know, Smita overheard Buaji and Naren’s talk, where she got to know that Buaji intended to harm Reet. Smita will blackmail Buaji with this secret, which will make Buaji turn the tables around. She will not only bring Smita into the house, but will also tell the family members to accept Smita as Prateek’s wife.

