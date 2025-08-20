Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Kalikant takes Shashikant’s place; What will happen to Shashikant?

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah, the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Productions, has seen engaging drama with Kalikant Thakur (Arya Babbar) getting out of a coma, but not revealing it to others. He has taken the doctors into confidence and is looking for ways to escape from the hospital. We saw Jagriti (Rachana Mistry) coming to the hospital to have a look at Kalikant, and suspecting that Kalikant was conscious. She spotted an alcohol bottle, and also smelled liquor all over the room. She asked Kalikant to get up, but he did not budge.

The upcoming episode will see Kalikant taking the big plunge and taking the place of Shashikant in the house. He will plan his next acts with his men in secrecy, without allowing his family to know about his real identity. Jagriti and Suraj will see a person who is injured in the basti and will call Shashikant to attend to him. This will make Kalikant nervous as he is not a doctor and does not know how to treat the person. Also, Shashikant’s wife will notice the changes in her husband and will worry about the reason.

What will happen next?

