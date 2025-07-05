Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Unnati faces a tough situation; commits a road accident

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) being troubled as she overheard Viren’s words wherein Viren along with Sharda Bua planned to eliminate Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) after making the property papers, which stated that if something happened to him, the property will automatically be on the name of Sharda Suryavanshi. Reet decided to get back to her husband and shield him from every possible threat. However, she could not openly confide about Bua’s acts with Raghav as of now, as she did not have any proof to affirm her claim. We wrote about Reet returning to the Suryavanshi house to assert her position in the house as Raghav’s wife. However, when Unnati again talked about Aata Saata system that required Reet to be in her house, Reet decided to wed Raghav then and there, to prove that their marriage did not support any law but was based on the pure love between the two of them.

The upcoming episode will see Unnati (Sehaj Rajput) getting angry with the return of Reet to her house. So she will be adamant about going back to the Chaudhary house to be with Dhruv. She will take her car in a hurry and while driving it, she will commit an accident on the road. It will now be interesting to see how Unnati will face this situation and how this will affect Raghav.

