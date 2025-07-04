Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Rift between Suraj-Jagriti; Jagriti leaves the house

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Productions has seen engaging drama with Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Jagriti (Rachana Mistry) being in love and deciding to confess their love to each other. However, before that happened, Akash (Sagar Parekh) laid his intentions towards separating both of them. While Jagriti planned big to celebrate Suraj’s birthday, Akash got Suraj kidnapped and threatened to expose Jagriti’s video if he did not divorce her. We wrote about Suraj ruining his own birthday party by coming home drunk and behaving indifferently with Jagriti.

The upcoming episode will see huge drama with Suraj and Jagriti’s rift becoming big enough for Jagriti to decide to leave the house. Though Suraj will not want her to leave the house and will propose to leave instead, Jagriti will be so pained that she will pack her bags. Even a strong stoppage by Akash will not stop Jagriti from exiting the house.

What will happen now?

Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah, produced by Guroudev Bhalla Productions, portrays the courageous journey of 7-year-old Jagriti, a determined girl challenging the unjust labelling of her Chitta community as criminals. Jagriti, portrayed by the talented Asmi Deo, boldly questions the norms, sparking a spirited battle for her community’s dignity and rights. Arya Babbar returns to TV after eight years as Kalikant Thakur, the village’s powerful and corrupt figure who uses bribery to sustain his illegal activities. His oppressive leadership and exploitation create a dark environment that Jagriti aims to confront, highlighting social injustice.