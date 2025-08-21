Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Kalikant Thakur DIES; but there is a TWIST

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah, the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Productions, features engaging drama with the double roles of Arya Babbar, enthralling audiences. Brothers Kalikant Thakur and Shashikant Thakur have been complete opposites in traits and behaviour. While Kalikant Thakur is terrorising, wanting to get complete dominance over power and authority, his brother Shashikant Thakur has been a family man, who strives to keep people happy.

We recently wrote about Kalikant Thakur taking the place of Shashikant Thakur in the house. Well, the truth will be that Kalikant Thakur will kill Shashikant Thakur in the upcoming episodes.

The upcoming drama will see the heartbreaking sequence of Kalikant Thakur killing Shashikant in his hospital room, away from everyone’s eyes. Kalikant Thakur will take over the look of Shashikant, thus announcing the death of Kalikant in front of his family. The real Kalikant will colour his hair to look like his brother and take his place in the house.

The coming episodes will see the Thakur family mourning the death of Kalikant Thakur. However, the truth will be that Shashikant Thakur will be dead, with Kalikant being alive, and being amidst the family.

Are you ready for this big drama?

