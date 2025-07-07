Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Reet stops Raghav from signing documents; exposes Sharda Bua

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) deciding to get back to the Suryavanshi house to protect Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) from all the injustice done towards him. Reet returned with a bang and announced her return by remarrying Raghav in style. She took the marital oath, conveying loud and clear that she would stand as a shield for Raghav and eradicate all the problems that came his way.

The upcoming episode will see Sharda Bua and Viren not wasting time, and deciding to get the property signatures from Raghav. Raghav will be about to sign on the legal documents when Reet will stop him from signing. She will reveal before the family and Raghav, the conversation she overheard between Viren and Sharda Bua about getting Raghav’s signatures and later, killing him. Sharda Bua will pretend that she is unaware of all of this. Sharda Bua will go to another level to save her own skin, by accusing Viren of the deceit. She will put up a picture that it is Viren’s own act and that she is not involved in it. She will beat Viren and will throw him out of the house.

