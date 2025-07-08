Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Reet determined to find Dhruv’s friend’s killer; Unnati injures Reet

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) trying to save his sister Unnati (Sehaj Rajput) after she murdered a guy on the road. Raghav wiped traces of blood from the car and even changed the number plate to keep himself and Unnati away from the police. However, Reet (Ayushi Khurana) was shocked to see the dead body of Dhruv’s close friend on the road. She was determined to find the culprit and made every attempt possible to find clues.

The upcoming episode will see Unnati being scared with Reet investigating the case. She will want to stop Reet from digging deeper. She will plant an accident for Reet at home. She will deliberately spill oil on the floor, on which Reet will fall and will injure her back.

OMG!!

Raghav will be furious at Unnati for injuring Reet. He will try to drive home some sense into Unnati’s head that even the police can find their clues and come to question them.

What will happen next?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualized by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.