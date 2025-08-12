Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Reet succeeds; Sharda Bua fails to take advantage

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) and Reet (Ayushi Khurana) escaping from Monty’s captivity, after Reet fooled Monty with a video recording, which might put him in trouble. With the Suryavanshis escaping from there, the onus will be to search for Smita, who went missing after being put in a car by Unnati. As we know, Sharda Bua lifted her from the car’s trunk and took her into her captivity.

The upcoming episode will see Sharda Bua waiting for the big moment when she will submit the signed power of attorney papers of Raghav and take advantage of that. She was forced to wait for a day, as it was Sunday in between. However, Buaji’s plan will be foiled by Reet. Buaji will be shocked when the lawyer will tell her that there are no signatures on the papers. Buaji will be shocked as she had made Raghav sign the papers in front of her.

That will be when Reet will come in front and will tell Buaji that the pen used for signing those papers was temporary, and that anything written with it will vanish in some time. This will shock Buaji from within.

What will Buaji do now?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualised by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.