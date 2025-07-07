Vasudha Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Karishma plants a bomb; Chauhan family under threat

Vasudha the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions has seen engaging drama with Karishma (Pratiksha Rai) announcing her return in an emphatic way by coming to the Chauhan house and declaring her revenge mode. We wrote about Karishma threatening Chandrika Singh Chauhan and her family openly, stating that she was there to kill all of them. As we know, Megha who is Karishma’s sister, is also with Karishma in her plan, but this is unaware to the Chauhan family as of now.

The upcoming episode will focus on the poster launch ceremony happening, wherein Karishma will plant a bomb. Time will tick by which will mean that the entire Chauhan family will be under the threat of being killed. It will be interesting to see how Vasudha (Priya Thakur) will sense this new scheme of Karishma and save the family.

What will happen next?

Vasudha is a compelling story that delves into the fascinating dynamics between two women from entirely different worlds – whose paths cross, leading to a clash of ideologies, temperaments and socioeconomic backgrounds, promising a narrative unlike any other on Indian television. Chandrika Singh Chauhan’s character is played by Nausheen Ali Sardar while Priya Thakur is seen in the titular role of Vasudha. Abhishek Sharma plays the lead Devansh Singh Chauhan. The show is produced by Arvind Babbal Productions.