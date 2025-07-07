Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah Upcoming Twist: Suraj saves Jagriti; Suraj and Jagriti confess their love

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Productions has seen engaging drama with Jagriti (Rachana Mistry) and Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) getting separated. As we know, Suraj put allegations on Jagriti that she was earlier married to Akash and even showed the legal documents of marriage. This forced Jagriti to leave the house. However, we saw Suraj crying and being restless on Jagriti’s exit. Sapna watched both Jagriti and Suraj’s sad reactions and told them that they both were in love and that Suraj had been doing everything under some pressure. Jagriti wanted to get to the root of it and went to Bageera’s hideout to expose him.

The upcoming episode will see Jagriti being caught by Bageera’s men and being tied with a bomb, which will be all set to explode. Suraj will get to know of Jagriti being in danger and will break into the hideout, only to find Jagriti tied by a bomb. Suraj will refuse to go out, citing that he loves her. Jagriti will also take the dying moment to confess her feelings of love. Finally, Suraj will cut the wire as per Jagriti’s order which will save her. The two of them will be seen confessing their love and being happy for their togetherness.

What will happen next?

