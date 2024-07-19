Kundali Bhagya Actresses Shraddha Arya And Anjum Fakih Bring Quirky Vibes To Their Dinner Date

Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih are well-known actresses in the television industry. They are known for their roles in Kundali Bhagya. They are the beloved on-screen sisters Shraddha as Preeta and Anjum as Shrishti. The duo is one of the most loved sisters in the Television world. Today, the duo showcases their quirky moments together on their dinner date. Take a look below!

Shraddha Arya and Anjun Fakih’s Quirky Moments Together-

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha Arya posted a picture of herself, appearing in a black sleeveless, deep square neckline and a plain casual fit. She styles her hair in a messy open hairstyle, opts for a no-makeup look, and only applies pink pastel lipstick. To compliment her look, Shraddha Arya opts for clear specs and a silver bracelet, which perfectly suits her casual look.

On the other hand, Anjum Fakih looks beautiful in a black and white embroidery neckline and shoulder with a 3/4th sleeve fit. The actress styles her look with side-partition wavy open tresses and accessories with a silver and black stone embellished ring. In the photo, Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih pose together, showcasing their full-on masti mood with quirky expressions as they enjoy their dinner date. Shraddha also shared a picture of a refreshing drink and made a pink heart on the picture. Later, Anjum Fakih also shared a selfie picture of both showcasing their off-screen adorable bonding to their fans.

Shraddha Arya and Anjum Shaikh’s dinner date perfectly blends quirky vibes, fun moments, and strong friendship. Their outing gave fans a peek into their off-screen lives and reinforced the bond they share, both as co-stars and friends.