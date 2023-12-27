Inside Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih’s Switzerland trip [Watch]

Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih‘s recent Switzerland trip is making waves online, thanks to a viral video showcasing the actresses enjoying the scenic locales together. The footage captures the duo casually strolling through the charming streets, radiating genuine friendship vibes. Decked out in chic winter wear, the stars not only explore the breathtaking landscapes but also dive into the local street cuisine scene, adding a touch of culinary adventure to their escapade.

The video wins internet

The video highlights the actresses in their element – sharing laughter and creating heartwarming memories against the snowy Swiss backdrop. The simplicity of their bond is evident, making it a relatable and endearing watch for fans. While we have seen their onscreen chemistry in Kundali Bhagya this one set new layers to their friendship.

Adding to the festive spirit, Anjum Fakih had previously shared photos of their pre-Christmas celebrations in Switzerland, specifically in Zurich. These snapshots offer a glimpse into their holiday festivities, blending glamour with the cozy charm of winter traditions. Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih’s Swiss sojourn isn’t just a visual treat; it’s a heartening reminder of the joy found in uncomplicated moments and the beauty of cross-border friendships.

All about Kundali Bhagya

“Kundali Bhagya” stands tall as one of the small screen’s most beloved shows, maintaining its stronghold on viewership for years. The romantic drama has consistently topped the TRP charts, thanks to its compelling storyline, stellar performances, and the enchanting chemistry between the lead characters, Karan and Preeta. However, the show’s appeal extends beyond these factors. Notably, it has garnered acclaim for the endearing on-screen bond between the characters Srishta and Preeta, portrayed by the talented Anjum Fakih and Shraddha Arya. The genuine and lovely relationship of these on-screen sisters has become an additional highlight, contributing to the show’s enduring popularity among audiences.