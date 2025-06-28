Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Payal Escapes After Hitting Sonalika, Shivansh Gets Worried

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been ruling hearts for the past eleven years, featuring interesting ups and downs. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Raunak (Akshay Bindra) asks Payal to make a secret plan to escape from the murder scene. On the other hand, Sonalika gets angry with Shivansh (Namik Paul) and drives her Instagram speed.

In the upcoming episode, Sonalika gets out of the car in anger, and Shivansh goes behind her. On the other hand, Payal is frustrated because of Raunak’s demands and his plans. In frustration, she hits Sonalika’s car, leading her to fall unconscious, and her head starts bleeding.

Payal comes out of her car to check and is shocked to see Sonalika bleeding. She pretends to call the doctor and slowly escapes from the scene as people gather over there. At the same time, Shivansh comes to the spot and finds Sonalika unconscious.

Shivansh gets worried but quickly picks up Sonalika and takes her to the hospital. On the other hand, Payal worries that no one should catch her in the accident scene.

Will Payal escape easily, or will Shivansh find the culprit?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.