Kumkum Bhagya Written Update 28 June 2025: Shivansh Gets Payal Arrested, Bua Maa Removes Prarthana For Sonalika

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years. The show continues to rule with major drama and gripping storylines. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. The show casts Pranali Rathod as Prarthana and Akshay Bindra as Raunak, the fourth-generation lead. Check out the latest update about the upcoming episode airing on 28 June 2025.

Today’s episode begins with Sonalika leaving Shivansh’s (Namik Paul) house in anger, and Shivansh follows her in his car. On the other hand, Payal is frustrated because of Raunak (Akshay Bindra) and bumps into Sonalika’s car, leading Sonalika to go unconscious, and her head starts bleeding. Payal is shocked and pretends to call the ambulance; she escapes from there.

Meanwhile, Shivansh arrives and takes Sonalika to the hospital in his car. After that, he discovers that Payal hit Sonalika. Police arrive at Payal’s house, and Ketki asks why the police have come. Shivansh answers that the police have come to arrest Payal for hitting a car on the road, leaving Payal shocked.

On the other hand, Bua Maa begins her dirty ploy of separating Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) and Shivansh. She orders Prarthana to get out of the room she is staying in, as now Sonalika will stay in this room with Shivansh. Prarthana tells Bua Maa that this belongs to Shivansh and her, but Bua Maa clarifies that now she can enter this room only to serve Sonalika, breaking Prarthana’s heart.

Shivansh meets Raunak on the way, and yet again, they argue over Prarthana. But Shivansh makes it clear to Raunak that Prarthana is his wife, which angers Raunak, and he goes to hit Shivansh, but he holds his hand, stopping him, creating a critical moment.