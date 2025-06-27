Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Sonalika Meets With An Accident, Payal And Raunak Conspire Against Shivansh

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers for the last eleven years with major ups and downs. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Sonalika curses Shivansh as he has ruined her life. She wishes him that his marriage with Prarthana would ruin his life.

In the upcoming episode, Raunak asks Payal to make an escape plan. Payal discovers about Sonalika’s return. She shares this with Raunak, highlighting that Sonalika is Raunak’s fiancee with whom he was supposed to get married. Raunak asks her what they can do with her. Payal tells him that Sonalika has warned him to ruin his so they can take advantage of this moment.

However, Sonalika, while driving after cursing Shivansh, meets with a severe accident. Sonalika gets hurt in her head, leading to massive bleeding and going unconscious. As people gather to see her, Payal also comes and is shocked to discover that Sonalika has become a victim of an accident.

It will be interesting to see what Payal and Raunak plan against Shivansh this time.

