Devoleena Bhattacharjee Hits Back At Racial Trolls Targeting Her 7-Month-Old Baby

TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, known for her performance in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has strongly reacted to trolls targeting her 7-month-old baby boy with racist comments. Devoleena often shares adorable photos with her son; however, some users stepped so low that they even made racist comments and mocked the infant’s skin tone.

Strongly defending her little son and hitting back at the trolls’ racial thoughts in a dignified and blunt manner, Devoleena exposed the identity of a few people, and she sarcastically tagged them as ‘low lives’.

Recently, Devoleena posted adorable photos with her 7-month-old son, and she encountered hateful comments from a few social media users while many showered her with love. The hatred went to such a level that those called the infant “yeh kitna kaala hai” and “Little aatankwadi” and more.

Devoleena didn’t let go of these trolls; rather, she exposed them brutally. She posted screenshots of these trolls’ comments and their private accounts, which included their bio detailing their life goals, occupation, and more.

Check out Devoleena’s strong replies in the screenshots below-

Condemning such people’s behaviour and highlighting where the society is going, the actress showcased the dangerous culture of colorism and online hate.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee got married to Shanawaz Shaikh in 2022, and after almost two years, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Joy, in December 2024.