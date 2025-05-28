Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gives ‘Good News’, But With A Twist!

Devoleena made a special announcement in her vlog, hearing that the fans were confused at first but then smiled.

Devoleena said in front of the camera, “I have good news for all of you…” And then what? Fans thought that maybe she was going to become a mother again. But the very next moment she herself clarified that this good news is not related to any baby, but is related to her new house. She said that she would soon share a glimpse of her new house with the fans.

Her husband Shanwaz Sheikh was also seen in this vlog. The chemistry between the two was worth watching, sometimes fun, sometimes jokes and lots of laughter. The love between the couple was clearly visible in the video, which won the hearts of the fans.

Let us remind you that Devoleena married her gym trainer Shanwaz Sheikh on 14 December 2022 and the two welcomed their first son on 18 December 2024. Since then, fans have been giving a lot of love to this couple.

Now that there is talk of a new beginning of the house, fans are eagerly waiting to see the first glimpse of their ‘new home’. Gopi Bahu’s fans are heartily connected to this real-life happiness.