Devoleena Bhattacharjee Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Shanawaz Shaikh, Drops Cutest Announcement

It’s a baby boy! Popular Indian television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee and her husband Shanawaz Shaikh welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The actress announced the good news on her Instagram handle in the cutest way. She dropped a video featuring a banner that has a little boy sitting on the floor with a cute swing home. The blue colors hint at the baby boy’s arrival. The upper part has three craved hands together, creating a sweet little family.

Devoleena welcomed her baby boy on 18 December 2024, and the cutest announcement reads, “THRILLED TO ANNOUNCE THE ARRIVAL OF OUR BUNDLE OF JOY, OUR Baby Boy. 18.12.2024. ELATED PARENTS. DEVOLEENA & SHANWAZ.” At the same time, the caption says, “Hello world! Our little angel BOY is here.” Now, we are eagerly waiting to see the face of the little one.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on 14 December 2022. After one year, the duo announced the pregnancy on 15 August 2024, and they were blessed with a baby boy in December 2024.

Earlier in October 2024, Devoleena and Shanawaz expressed their excitement at eagerly waiting for the little one’s arrival with a maternity photoshoot. Also, the photos from the baby shower went viral, in which the actress looked gorgeous in a pink saree and Shanawaz looked handsome in a pink kurta with pajamas and chic shoes.