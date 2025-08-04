Legal Action: Devoleena vs. Racist Bullies Targeting Son

Devoleena Bhattacharjee revealed that hateful trolls targeted her infant son with over 2,000 negative comments. Taking swift action, she shared screenshots and detailed her communications with the Cyber Crime authorities, making it clear that she intends to hold the offenders accountable.

Recently, Devoleena celebrated her son Joy’s seven-month milestone by sharing heartwarming photos online. Unfortunately, what should have been a joyful moment got marred by a wave of online hate. Some internet users directed racial remarks at the infant, mockingly discussing his skin tone, while others hurled hateful comments at his father, suggesting that the complexion was inherited.

Disturbed by this cruelty, Devoleena responded decisively. She posted screenshots of the offensive comments on her Instagram Stories and filed a formal complaint with the Cyber Crime unit. Through her actions, she made it clear that she would not tolerate racism or bullying—especially when it targets her child.

In her posts, Devoleena noted the staggering number of negative comments but also highlighted the overwhelming positivity. “Ab kya kahu. 8900+ comments. Inmein se agar 2000 bhi negative assume karu, phir bhi 7k positive comments hain. Thank you all for all the love, prayers, blessings & protections for my child. This means a lot. Also, a request to all mothers — always take a stand against bullies and trolls, especially when it comes to your child. Be the strongest shield. Bohot kuch likhna chahti hoon, but I am overwhelmed. Literally feeling like koi war jeet li hoon. Once again, thank you all and special mention to @indiancyberpolice — thank you.”

After her post, one user responded, “How dare they make such a remark against a tiny baby who is just 7 months old? Thank you for taking a stand and being an example and hope for others who will carry this strength to stand for themselves when needed.”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, best known for her portrayal of Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, rose to fame with her powerful performances on television. She expanded her presence beyond fiction by entering the reality TV space, appearing in Bigg Boss seasons 13, 14, and 15, where she further solidified her popularity.

In December 2022, Devoleena surprised fans by marrying Shahnawaz Shaikh, her long-time friend and gym trainer, in a private court ceremony. The couple welcomed a baby boy on December 18, 2024.