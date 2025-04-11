Angel is pure love; she is magical: Devoleena Bhattacharjee on National Pet Day

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee who is known for her portrayals in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, is enjoying her parenthood presently. The actress, last seen in Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya delivered her son Joy in December last year. The parents Devoleena and Shanawaz Shaikh have been making public appearances after embracing parenthood. Devoleena loves to have pets at home and considers her pet Angel to be her firstborn. Today, 11 April, on the occasion of National Pet Day, Devoleena takes the time to speak about the joy and happiness her family derives from the presence of Angel in their lives.

As said earlier, she considers Angel to be her daughter and firstborn and not just a pet. “I pray for a good and healthy life for her. Also, I wish that Angel is a part of my life always.”

Talking about her pet’s nature, Devoleena puts up a broad smile and says, “She is such a cutie that everyone falls in love with her, even the ones who don’t like pets. She is pure love. Uff, she is magical.”

On the kind of toys and games she prefers to play, the actress says, “She has lots of soft toys and is very much possessive about them. She doesn’t even like it if anybody touches it. We have a ball which she has been playing with since she was 5 months old. She loves to play with it. Even now, we have it and enjoy time with it.”

“Having a pet is a blessing. But the blessings should be for the pets as well. It is a great responsibility. So one should have a pet if they are in a position to take care of them just like their children. Or else please avoid,” ends Devoleena as she talks about handling the responsibility well.