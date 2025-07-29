Exclusive: Abhishek Kapur, Tina Philip, Ariah Agarwal collaborate for a vertical microdrama series

The vertical concepts which are driven by the force of creating concepts of a shorter format, is the growing trend observed in the entertainment industry as of now. Many renowned OTT platforms are bitten by the bug of creating crisp subjects for microdramas.

We at IWMBuzz.com have written about Kuku TV, Jio Hotstar, Amazon etc joining the race to make vertical short format stories.

We now hear of popular actor Abhishek Kapur of Kundali Bhagya associating for a vertical microdramas series. The love-based concept is being produced by Shakeb Sayyed. Joining him in the lead cast will be Tina Philip who was seen in Kumkum Bhagya and Ariah Agarwal who has featured in Kya Haal Mr Panchaal.

We buzzed the actors, and we got a comment to our query from Tina Philip where she says, “I have known the makers from before since we all had worked for Balaji Telefilms, in fact the entire crew, be it the director or the camera team, had worked in Kumkum, so it felt like home. This is an interesting story.”

