Devoleena Bhattacharjee announces pregnancy with husband, Shahnawaz Shaikh

Congratulations are in order for actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee and husband, Shahnawaz Shaikh, as the couple went on to make the big announcement that they are pregnant.

That’s right. Yesterday marked the special occasion of Independence Day and while everyone was putting out celebratory posts about enjoying India’s 77th Independence Day, Bhattacharjee and Shaikh went on to make a special and big announcement about them expecting their first child together. Posting about the same, she put out several images of her dressed in a lovely olive green sari with her husband sitting right by her side, as in the first image, they are looking at each other, and this was made even special as their images also had their pet dog being a part of it. Bhattacharjee held a baby wear onesie that read, ‘you can stop asking now’ thus confirming that she is pregnant-

On the other hand, as you can see, her caption read, “Celebrating the divine journey to motherhood with the sacred Panchamrit ritual, where tradition and love blend to bless the mother and her unborn child with health, prosperity, and joy during this beautiful chapter of life.”.

For the uninitiated, Bhattacharjee and Shaikh tied the knot with each other on December 14, 2022. The actor is best known and remembered for her role as Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhana Saathiya. She was last seen in Dill Diyan Gallan and is now a part of Chhathi Maiya Ki Bitiya.