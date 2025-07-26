Pankhuri Awasthy & Gautam Rode Celebrate Twins’ 2nd Birthday With Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya – See Pics

Television’s adorable couples, Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode, are the happiest right now as their twin little bundle of joys turned two this year. The duo recently celebrated their twin babies, Radhya and Raditya’s 2nd birthday, with a fun-filled party. Special guests on the list were a popular couple in the town – Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya.

The birthday bash was held at home. The ceremony was an intimate affair attended by friends, family, and close acquaintances. For the twins’ 2nd birthday, Pankhuri and Gautam also dressed in cute, pink, comfortable yet cool outfits, and their babies were dressed in pink, creating a perfect family moment. The birthday looked colorful with different colors balloons, a yellow mat, moody lighting, and a little cartoon touch to make it fun for the kids.

Joining in on the celebration, Divyanka also wore a simple yet pretty blue salwar suit, spreading her charm, while Vivek looked handsome in a black t-shirt paired with blue denim. Posing with the little babies and the whole family, Divyanka and Vivek had a perfect family moment with their close friends, Pankhuri and Gautam.

See All The Heartfelt Insights Below –

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode were blessed with their twin babies two years ago, born on July 25, 2023. And they welcomed their babies with a royal-themed party.

Actress Pankhuri Awasthy is set to return to the screen with Colors TV’s upcoming show, Dhaakad Beera. The show features a story of a brother and a sister, focusing on how killing someone is considered an act of honour driven by fake pride. The show is set to launch on August 1, 2025.