Ektaa Kapoor’s Naagin 7 To Take Over Bigg Boss 19 Slot? Here’s What We Know

Ekta Kapoor surprised fans as she announced the comeback of Naagin with its next season, seven. Sharing a video on her social media, Ektaa confirmed that Naagin 7 will be launching soon. The release date of the show is still under wraps, however as per the several reports on the internet, the show is likely to begin after the finale of IPL 2025.

Every day, new speculations are made about Naagin 7, and the latest one we have heard is about the show’s time slot. According to media reports, Naagin 7 might replace Khatron Ke Khiladi because the producer Banijay Asia backed out of Khatron Ke Khiladi at the last moment, paving the way for Ektaa Kapoor’s show.

However, according to the latest reports by Saas Bahu Aur Saazish, Naagin 7 might take over Bigg Boss 19. Ektaa Kapoor’s show is likely to air on Colors replacing Bigg Boss. There is no confirmation about the same, but due to Banijay Asia’s withdrawal from Khatron Ke Khiladi, speculations are all over the internet that Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss might not air this year.

Besides that, Ektaa Kapoor has begun preparations for Naagin 7. However, fans are eagerly waiting to know who will lead this season. To date, there is no confirmation, but actresses like Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Chahat Pandey, Pranali Rathod, and Isha Malviya made headlines.