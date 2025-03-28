The Kings Of Cool: Bengal’s Most Stylish Men Rule The Red Carpet

Kolkata’s fashion scene hit a new high as TRENDS presents Bengal’s Most Stylish Awards – Season 2, nursed by IWMBuzz, unfolded in all its glory at Fairfield by Marriott on March 23, 2025. The city’s most dashing and dynamic stars walked in, not just dressed to impress but embodying style in its truest form.

Powered by GREENPLY and ZEE 24 Ghanta, with support from Polycrol, 92.7 BIG FM, Ei Samay, Advise, White Apple, and Decalogue, the event was a star-studded affair where Bengal’s finest were honoured for their sheer charisma, confidence, and game-changing sense of style.

And when it came to the men, they owned the night in ways only they could. Here’s how they stole the show.

Stylish Personality Of The Year (Male): Abir Chatterjee

Abir Chatterjee has mastered the art of looking effortlessly stylish: Class, charm, and effortless elegance. Whether a sharp suit or a casual ensemble, he owns every look as if it were made just for him. No one else could have taken this award home.

Stylish Breakthrough Star (Male): Soham Chakraborty

Soham Chakraborty’s style evolution has been nothing short of spectacular, and this award is proof of that. Whether on screen or off, he carries himself with a magnetic energy that makes him impossible to ignore. He is a performer who constantly reinvents himself. Soham Chakraborty embodies versatility. Stylish Breakthrough Star? More like a star who was always meant to shine.

Stylish Director Of The Year: Raj Chakrabarty

A director’s vision extends beyond the camera, and Raj Chakrabarty always proves it. With an eye for detail, a knack for storytelling, and a personal style always on point, he owns this award as the director’s chair.

Hunk Of The Year: Yash Daasguptaa

Let’s be honest—was there ever another contender for this one? Yash Daasguptaa defines what it means to be a hunk—effortlessly suave, ruggedly handsome, and with an aura that commands attention. Winning this title was just a formality!

TRENDS Fashion Trailblazer Of The Year (Male): Vikram Chatterjee

Vikram Chatterjee doesn’t just wear clothes—he makes a statement with every look. His style is fearless, sophisticated, and always ahead of the curve, making him the perfect recipient of the Fashion Trailblazer award. If one man redefines men’s fashion in Bengal, it’s him.

Most Stylish Influencer (Male): Niranjan Mondal (Laughter Sane)

While he keeps us laughing on social media, Niranjan Mondal knows how to keep his fashion game just as sharp. Winning the Most Stylish Influencer award proves that humor and style are a deadly combination—and he’s acing both.

Fashion Hotstepper (Male): Bonny Sengupta

Bonny Sengupta walks into a room and turns it into a runway. Winning the Fashion Hotstepper award is just a reminder of what we already knew—this man doesn’t just follow fashion, he moves with it, sets the pace, and makes it look effortless.

Fashion Fitness Star: Anindya Chatterjee

You get Anindya Chatterjee, the ultimate Fashion Fitness Star when fitness and fashion collide. His dedication to staying in top shape is inspiring, but the way he pairs it with impeccable style? That’s what makes him a true icon.

Most Stylish Television Star (Male): Saheb Bhattacharya

On screen or off, Saheb Bhattacharya has a style that sticks with you. Winning the Most Stylish Television Star award, he proves that fashion prompts confidence, presence, and the ability to own your space. And that, he does with absolute ease.

As the night wrapped up, one thing was clear—style isn’t just about looking good, it’s about owning who you are. Bengal’s best did just that, and the stage belonged to them. Until next year, the galaxy of style keeps expanding!