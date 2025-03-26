In Pics: Unforgettable Winning Moments at TRENDS Presents IWMBuzz.com’s Bengal’s Most Stylish Season 2

The TRENDS Presents Bengal’s Most Stylish Awards – Season 2 was a night of celebration, honoring Bengal’s most fashionable and trendsetting stars. Held on March 23, 2025, at Fairfield by Marriott, Kolkata, the event brought together the biggest names in entertainment, recognizing their style, confidence, and impact on the industry.

TRENDS presents Bengal’s Most Stylish Awards Season 2 was powered by GREENPLY and ZEE 24 Ghanta, in association with Polycrol, with 92.7 BIG FM as the radio partner, Ei Samay as the print partner, Advise as the branding partner, and White Apple and Decalogue as support partners, the awards have become Bengal’s ultimate style recognition platform.

Organized by IWMBuzz Media Network, this event is the first-ever style awards in Bengal hosted by a media house, making it a landmark celebration of fashion and individuality.

The grand evening saw Mimi Chakraborty, Nussrat Jahan, Soham Chakraborty, Raj Chakrabarty, Yash Daasguptaa, Vikram Chatterjee, Monami Ghosh, Ankush Hazra, Oindrila Sen, Abir Chatterjee, Koushani Mukherjee, Babul Supriyo, Prantika Das, Susmita Chatterjee, Saheb Bhattacharya, Susmita Dey, Bonny Sengupta, Paayel Sarkar, Niranjan Mondal (Laughter Sane), Payal Tosyan, Paean Sarkar, Lahoma Bhattacharya, Abhisek Roy, Kaushik Ganguly, Gargee RoyChowdhury, Pew Roy, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Ram Kamal Mukherjee, Roopa Ganguly, Rituparna Sengupta, Sauraseni Maitra, and Anindya Chatterjee being awarded for their impeccable style and fashion influence.

An initiative by IWMBuzz Live, the second season of Bengal’s Most Stylish Awards was a spectacular celebration of fashion, elegance, and individuality. With stars shining in their best looks and winning moments filled with excitement, the night was truly unforgettable.

Let’s take a look at the most memorable winning moments from the event!