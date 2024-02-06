European countries’ consulates are keen to watch the special screening of Dunki! Eager to have a conversation with the director Rajkumar Hirani!

The impact of Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki is indeed visible across the world. With an immensely heartwarming and relatable story, the film made a distinct place in the hearts of the audience. While the family audience has been flocking to the theaters, the film has impressed audiences of all age groups. Now, joining the rising fervor, the consulates of the European countries are keen to watch the film.

As per the source, “The consulates of the European countries are very keen to watch Dunki at the special screening as it talks about the illegal immigrants who take the donkey route to go abroad. The consulates are also eager to have a conversation with the director Rajkumar Hirani post the screening.” It is indeed an indelible impact of the story of Dunki that it has on people across the world.

Moreover, earlier, a special screening of Dunki was also held for the consulates of various nations. As they are part of the process of delivering visas and applications, The film makes them go through the realities that they usually deal with.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is now released on the big screen.