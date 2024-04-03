Movies | News

The Pakistani actor-singer recently took to Instagram where he went on to express his disagreement over Shah Rukh Khan's perspective on success, which wasn't taken well by the fans.

One can wonder if Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar anticipated the backlash he received over expressing his disapproval of Shah Rukh Khan’s views and comments on success.

It so happened that recently, a video was circulating on social media that had Shah Rukh Khan talking about his perspective on success and achievement. The Pathaan star mentioned that to reap the benefits of success, one must work hard and be restless.

He said, “If you want a successful life, you have to be restless and hardworking, there is no such thing as rest, aram or relaxation if you want to be successful, success can’t wait but rest, relaxation and other things in life can wait”.

This had Zafar take to Instagram and make points where he expressed his respectful disagreement. The actor began by saying that he has a deep admiration for SRK but he respectfully disagrees with some aspects of his point of view.

However, fans were quick to give flak to Zafar for the same, where one fan even said, “despite his hard work, luck has been a great factor in his success, so he can say anything”

There seems to be a split here where a few others did support Zafar and agreed with his points as well. Whose side are you on?

When it comes to their professional front, Khan was last seen in the film, Dunki and is yet to announce his next film, while Zafar has been active with his music in the Pakistani entertainment industry.