Movies | News

There were no images, no videos from the wedding where neither Taapsee nor Mathias make anything official through her social media profile only until now.

Actor Taapsee Pannu might just be the first ever celebrity whose wedding was so hush-hush that reports about it happening started coming in only after the wedding took place.

There were no images, no videos and the lady herself didn’t make anything official through her social media profile.

But that was until now.

Finally, after all this time, the first real glimpse of Pannu’s wedding with longtime boyfriend, Mathias Boe has now begun making rounds. This now becomes the first real glimpse at their wedding. The video, which made it’s way to Reddit shows not only Pannu’s bridal entry, but also the varmala ceremony.

As one can see, Pannu is decked up in a red suit with heavy jewelry while Boe is dressed in a sherwani and pagdi. Pannu’s sister, Shagun Pannu and her girl gang walked with the bride guarded in a phoolon ki chaadar making way to the outdoor wedding venue.

The couple was seen dancing as well as hugging and kissing after the varmala ceremony.

The couple looks happier than ever. The duo married each on March 23, as per a report by News18. Per the report, the wedding took place in Udaipur and was ‘an extremely intimate affair’; the pre-wedding festivities kick-started on March 20.

We wish the couple loads of congratulations.

On the worfront, Pannu was last seen in Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan and has multiple films lined up which include the sequel, Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, Khel Khel Mein and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan among others.