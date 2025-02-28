‘Dunki’ actor Varun Kulkarni shares health update after going viral for suffering from kidney failure

Actor Varun Kulkarni recently opened up about his ongoing health struggles, revealing that he has been undergoing treatment for kidney failure. He shared his condition through an Instagram live session, updating his followers on his recovery journey.

Kulkarni disclosed that he was diagnosed with kidney failure in December 2024 and is currently undergoing dialysis three times a week. He described the process as giving him a temporary sense of strength but noted that fatigue sets in after a couple of days due to toxin buildup in the body. Despite the challenges, he remains optimistic and is managing his condition with determination.

Expressing gratitude, the actor acknowledged the immense support he has received from friends, colleagues, and his family. He credited them for standing by him emotionally and financially during this difficult period. Kulkarni also mentioned that many well-wishers had reached out for updates when he was in the ICU, prompting him to share his situation directly.

View Instagram Post 1: 'Dunki' actor Varun Kulkarni shares health update after going viral for suffering from kidney failure

Kulkarni and his wife have applied for a kidney transplant, as he does not have immediate family members who can be donors. He is now on a waiting list for an organ transplant and remains hopeful about the process.

The actor has been part of several notable projects, including Dunki, Scam 1992, and The Family Man. His openness about his health has drawn messages of support from fans and industry colleagues. As he continues his treatment, his followers have been sending him strength and encouragement.