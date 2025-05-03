Divya Khossla Collaborates With Producer Prerna Arora, Begins Shooting For Something Exciting

Good news for Divya Khossla’s fans: The actress is all set to be back on big screens with her next project. This time, she collaborates with producer Prerna Arora on something exciting for the viewers. Divya was last seen in Savi, which also starred Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Rane.

Taking to her Instagram handle, producer Prerna Arora shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Divya Khossla, revealing that the shoot of the upcoming project had already begun. She built up anticipation with her caption, ” Something big is coming…@divyakhossla.” However, the hashtag ‘#Surprise’ has further left fans curious about what’s new stored in for them.

With the shared photo, it seems the story revolves around marriage, as Divya is seen in a red bridal lehenga, hinting that it will be something related to marriage, partnership, etc. However, Prerna didn’t reveal any other information about the same. Prerna collaborated with an untitled film with Divya Khossla. In addition, the show’s release date has yet to be revealed. All the other details are under wraps, and only time will tell what Prerna’s surprise will be.

Prerna Arora has produced films like Bhagam Bhag, Fanney Khan, Pad Man, Rustom, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and many others. Divya Khossla has acted in films like Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, Bulbul, Satyameva Jayate 2, Yaariyan 2, and Savi.