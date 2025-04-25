Divya Khossla wraps up the shoot schedule of her upcoming film

Divya Khossla, who was last seen in the thriller Savi, where she portrayed a fierce and bold wife, is all set for her next cinematic venture. Recently, she took to her social media handle to share an exciting update about the much-anticipated film. Celebrating a key milestone, the actress revealed that she has wrapped up a shoot schedule in Ahmedabad and shared a picture to mark the moment.

Taking to her Instagram story, Divya Khossla wrote, “Completed a shoot schedule for my new film. I can’t wait to share it with you all. “A heart emoji and an evil eye icon accompanied her. She was sporting a grey, loose-fit Gucci top paired with black trousers, sneakers, and stylish sunglasses.

Born on November 20, 1987, Divya Khossla began her career in modeling and has steadily built an inspiring journey in Bollywood. After impressing audiences with her intense performance in Savi, fans are eager to see her in a never-seen-before avatar in what promises to be an engaging narrative.

While the details of the film remain under wraps, excitement is building to watch Divya further solidify her place as a prominent actress. Now that she has wrapped a key schedule, her fans are waiting with bated breath to learn more about her role and contribution to the much-awaited spectacle.