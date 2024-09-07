Tara Sutaria to Shraddha Kapoor: Recreate Bollywood Celebrities’ Red Carpet Look In Sequin Gown For Your Special Day!

Bollywood actresses Tara Sutaria, Shraddha Kapoor, and Divya Khosla are among the top divas who have amazed us with their acting abilities and excellent dress sense. Whether dressed in a hot saree for the red carpet or showcasing her curves in a bodycon dress, her outfits stand out amid the crowns, bringing her into the focus. So, let’s look at her trendy sequin gown that you can recreate for your special day.

Tara Sutaria, Shraddha Kapoor, And Divya Khossla’s Sequin Gown Appearance-

Tara Sutaria

The actress opted for a sequin gown with a similar silhouette, featuring a deep U- neckline and a thigh-high slit for a glamorous yet sophisticated vibe. Choose a gown in a blush pink color that complements your skin tone and style. Accessorize with minimalist jewelry, such as statement diamond long earrings, bangles, and rings, to let the gown shine. Style your hair in a sleek high-waisted ponytail and opt for glam makeup like Tara with shimmery blush pink eyeshadow, highlighted cheeks, and glossy lips to complete the red carpet-worthy look.

Shraddha Kapoor

If you’re looking for a sequin gown like a Shraddha Kapoor with a flowy A-line silhouette and intricate embellishments for an ethereal vibe. Choose a gown in a soft hue like pink to enhance the dreamy aesthetic. Pair the gown with dainty accessories, such as diamond ear studs, a bracelet, and rings, to add a touch of shine. To opt for soft and sleek-looking hair, try a hairstyle like Shraddha in wavy open tresses with middle-partition and glowing makeup with shimmery eyeshadow and glossy brown pink to complement the gown’s delicate beauty.

Divya Khossla

Choose a sequin gown like Divya with a body-fitted bodice and a voluminous skirt for a regal and elegant silhouette. Opt for a gown in a rich one-shoulder black color to create a striking visual impact. Accessorize with statement jewelry such as a silver ring to add drama and flair to the ensemble. Style your hair in middle-parted wavy open tresses, and make sure your makeup game is on point with a highlighted face and soft pink lips to highlight the gown’s intricate details and showcase your red carpet-worthy look.

Recreating the red carpet looks of Bollywood celebrities Tara Sutaria, Shraddha Kapoor, and Divya Khosla Kumar in sequin gowns for your special day can elevate your outfit and make you feel like a star.