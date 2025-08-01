Tara Sutaria Opens Up About Love, Sparkling with Happiness

After months of public appearances, charming social media exchanges, and growing speculation, Tara Sutaria finally addressed the burning question on fans’ minds: Is she dating Veer Pahariya? While she didn’t mention his name directly, her expressions and words conveyed plenty.

During a podcast conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, the ‘Student of the Year 2’ actress radiated happiness when the topic of her love life came up. Although she refrained from naming Veer, her beaming smile and dreamy responses spoke volumes. “I’m very happy right now! Yes! I’m elated over the moon,” Tara shared with excitement. When she answered whether she and her partner often gaze at the moon together, she sweetly responded, “Yeah, it’s actually a fun experience. Chaudhvin Ka Chand vibes.”

Tara candidly spoke about love and commitment during the same podcast. “I’m lucky in that department. Because if I didn’t love love as much as I do, and did, and always will, I mean, anyone who loves it as much as I do will be a good partner because you prioritise that above all. It’s the important thing for me undoubtedly.”

Tara also offered thoughtful advice for those seeking love: “Don’t chase love. What is yours will come. And it does come… there’s a very irritating thing that people say to you when you’re alone, which is, when it’s the right time, it will come to you. And you get very irritated with it… Now, I think about it in retrospect. It’s actually true.”

Reflecting on her love journey, Tara expressed, “The universe believes that I’m deserving of that love.” This sentiment beautifully sums up her joy and satisfaction with her current state of heart and life.

The couple has been spotted together multiple times, stirring curiosity among fans. A standout moment that captured everyone’s attention occurred at a fashion show, where Tara walked the runway and blew a kiss to Veer, who sat in the front row. The clip went viral, sparking discussions among fans. Their playful interactions on Instagram further fueled the buzz. When Tara posted photos with AP Dhillon, Veer commented, “My,” followed by a red heart and star emoji. Tara quickly replied, “Mine,” along with a red heart and an evil eye emoji. Their affection for each other was clear to all.