Tara Sutaria Turns Showstopper in 18K Gold Corset at India Couture Week 2025

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria grabbed everyone’s attention with her royal and stunning look on the second day of the Hyundai India Couture Week 2025. Organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and Reliance Brands, Tara turned the muse for RoseRoom by Isha Jajodia and walked the ramp as the showstopper.

Tara’s showstopper look was nothing less than a fairytale. She wore a stunning 18-carat gold hand-sculpted corset that took four months to prepare. The corset was inspired by classical French architecture and featured floral enamel details made of pearls and mother-of-pearl. The corset was paired with a soft organza skirt that showcased a dreamlike movement with delicate lace and Chantilly appliqué. The trail of organza falling from the shoulder added a balance of both softness and drama to the look.

The look was part of RoseRoom’s new collection, Whispers of Love To Myself, which reflects self-love, tenderness, and self-expression. The outfit symbolized silent romance and inner strength.

To complete her look, Tara wore Diacolor’s Princess of the Sea necklace, which featured 1819 diamonds and South Sea pearls. Crafted in 18-carat white gold, the jewelry added royal beauty to this elegant look.

Tara shared the video of this moment on her Instagram and wrote, “A moment I’ll hold close.

Walking as a show stopper for Roseroom at India Couture Week felt like stepping into a time gone by… into an era of elegance and timelessness!

Whispers Of Love To Myself isn’t just a collection – it’s a quiet celebration of softness and self-love.

Wearing a hand-sculpted 18K gold corset that took four months to create, paired with the most delicate lace ballgown skirt, I felt strength and grace in equal measure.”

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for all the latest news updates!