Tara Sutaria Battles Laryngitis with Positivity: Spreads Happiness Even in Illness

Student of the Year 2 actress Tara has shared some pictures on her social media handle in which she is seen with medicines. She wrote in the caption, ‘Last day… Oh, laryngitis, I am so done with you!!!!’ That is, this is the last day of this disease, and now Tara is completely fed up with it.

But the interesting thing is that despite being ill, Tara’s love for cooking did not diminish. She shared another photo, in which she gave a glimpse of her own Spaghetti alla Vodka with Burrata. With this picture, Tara wrote, ‘Cooking (even when sick) is my love language.’

Tara is not only a talented actress but also a great cook who does not forget to pursue her hobby even during illness.

Let us tell you that Tara Sutaria will soon be seen in upcoming film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups written and directed by Geetu Mohandas, The film stars Yash and Nayanthara, alongside Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Akshay Oberoi.

And her fans are eagerly waiting to see her on the big screen again.

Currently, Tara is resting, but the way she has kept the smile and taste alive even during illness is an inspiration for everyone.

What is laryngitis?

Laryngitis is a condition in which the voice box or larynx, located in the throat, becomes inflamed. This leads to a hoarse, hoarse or whispery voice, and sometimes even a complete loss of voice.

It is usually caused by a viral infection, excessive talking/shouting or a cold and cough. In some cases, bacterial infection or allergies can also be the cause.

For professionals like Tara Sutaria, whose careers are related to voice and performance, laryngitis can be a challenging condition. But her positive attitude and self-care make it clear that with the right care, it can be overcome quickly.

Wishing Tara a speedy recovery!