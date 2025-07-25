Tara Sutaria-Veer Pahariya Blow Kisses at Each Other During Ramp Walk in Delhi; Actress Reacts to Dating Rumours

Tara Sutaria and her alleged boyfriend Veer Pahariya are again in the news. During India Couture Week 2025, as Tara walked the ramp, she sent a flying kiss to Veer sitting in the crowd, and Veer responded similarly. This interesting moment was captured on camera and is now going viral on social media.

Tara walked the ramp as the showstopper for Roseroom by Isha Jajodia at the event. She wore a stunning ivory-gold corset gown with a heavily embellished bodice and flared lace skirt. She completed her look with nude makeup and a statement diamond necklace.

As soon as the video surfaced, fans’ reactions started pouring in. One user wrote, “New couple alert!” Some people also said that all this could also be a part of a project.

Checkout the video:

When ANI asked Tara if she was dating Veer Pahariya, she smiled and said, “I can’t talk about this right now, sorry.” However, she expressed happiness over the fans’ love and said, “It’s very cute, and it feels good to read online.”

Before the event, Tara and Veer arrived at the Mumbai airport on Thursday, July 24th, in the same car. Veer got down first and opened the door for Tara. The two were seen twinning in white outfits. They did not pose for the media but were seen walking together.

On July 21, Tara shared pictures of the music video Thodi Si Daru with AP Dhillon, to which Veer commented, “My ❤️⭐”, and Tara replied, “Mine ❤️🧿”. Since then, the rumors of their relationship have intensified.

On the work front, Tara has recently appeared in music videos with AP Dhillon and Ishaan Khattar. Her last film, Apurva, was released in 2023, and her next film has yet to be announced.

On the other hand, Veer Pahariya has recently made his Bollywood debut with Sky Force alongside Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur.

