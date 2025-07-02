Are Tara Sutaria & Veer Pahariya the Newest Couple in B-Town? Their Vacation Pics Say a Lot!

Bollywood’s beautiful actress Tara Sutaria is once again in the headlines for her love life. This time it is being discussed that she is dating actor Veer Pahariya. Recently, both of them shared photos from the same exotic location on social media, although both did not tag each other, but fans immediately noticed that both were spending time together on the same yacht.

On Tuesday, Veer shared a photo on his Instagram story, in which he was seen posing on a yacht in an open buttoned shirt, boxers and a stylish hat. A hill and the sea were seen in the background. Shortly after, Tara Sutaria also shared a picture on her Insta story, in which the same hill and sea were seen, but she also did not tag anyone she just posted the photo with a heart emoji.

See photo:

Fans felt this was nothing less than a ‘soft launch’ and speculations started on social media that Tara and Veer are indeed dating each other.

Tara and Veer were first seen together in March, when both of them walked the ramp as showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week. Since then, there was talk of chemistry between the two.

See Video:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DH1A3CEI21u/?igsh=MnEybWYxeHhtZ3h1

According to a Times of India report, the two have been dating each other for the last two months and are taking things forward slowly.

A few days ago, the two were also spotted on a dinner date at a posh restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. Although the two did not pose together and came out separately, fans understood that they were having dinner together.

Tara Sutaria has previously dated Aadar Jain for three years, but the two broke up in 2023. After this, her name was also linked to Arunoday Singh, but Tara denied this relationship.

At the same time, Veer Pahariya’s name has previously been linked with Manushi Chillar and Sara Ali Khan. However, Manushi had clarified that they are just good friends.

Now it will be interesting to see whether Tara and Veer will make their relationship official soon or these rumours will continue like this.

