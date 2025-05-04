Tara Sutaria’s Ethnic Glam Look Is All Things Regal and Radiant

Spotted in a stunning cord set, Tara Sutaria combined tradition and trend with effortless elegance—and we can’t stop staring!

Let’s start with the outfit. Tara Sutaria wore a bronze-colored ensemble featuring heavy detailing that instantly caught the light and attention. Her corset top sculpted her frame beautifully, paired with a bodycon-style draped dhoti skirt that added a touch of Indo-western fusion. The outfit was layered with a matching shrug with exaggerated half sleeves, giving it that dramatic edge without taking away from the elegance.

Her styling didn’t stop at the outfit. Tara Sutaria’s makeup was a warm peach-brown dream. She wore golden eyeshadow that made her eyes pop, heavy liner and kajal for definition and a glowing base that enhanced her natural features. A tiny black bindi in the center added the perfect desi touch to the whole look, balancing tradition with her otherwise modern outfit.

Tara Sutaria’s hair was tied in a clean bun, but she left a few soft flicks out at the front, looking a romantic, laid-back vibe. Her accessories were minimal but striking. She opted for bold, statement jhumkas that complemented the bronze tone of her outfit without overpowering it.

What stands out about this look is the way Tara Sutaria blended desi charm with modern fashion. The outfit’s silhouette was contemporary, but the styling choices—from the bindi to the jhumkas and kajal—brought it back to Indian roots. It’s the kind of look that works for weddings, festive nights, or even glamorous family functions.

Tara Sutaria continues to prove she’s not just a fashionista—she’s a trendsetter.