Arjun Kapoor’s Playful Comment on Tara Sutaria’s Post Grabs Attention

Tara Sutaria recently shared a post on Instagram, showcasing a striking all-black outfit. Her look, which appeared to be part of a brand collaboration, quickly caught the attention of her fans. The images, featuring a gothic-inspired aesthetic, received admiration from followers, who flooded the comments section with compliments.

Among those reacting to the post was Arjun Kapoor, who added a lighthearted comment. Referring to the first picture where Tara posed with a side glance, he wrote, “Side-Eye Sutaria.” His comment stood out as fans engaged with the friendly exchange.

Tara and Arjun share a good rapport, having worked together in Ek Villain Returns. Over time, their bond has been evident through their frequent social media interactions. Their banter has become a familiar sight for fans, adding an element of fun to their online presence.

The outfit in Tara’s post was from a recent ramp walk, where she made a statement with her distinct style. While she hasn’t responded to Arjun’s comment yet, their ongoing social media exchanges continue to entertain their followers.

Their camaraderie, both on and off-screen, has remained strong, with moments like these keeping their fans engaged. As Tara continues to share glimpses of her fashion choices and professional ventures, interactions like these add to the charm of celebrity friendships in the industry.