Love In The Air Or Clever PR? Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya Spark Buzz Again

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have become the talk of social media after a recent joint public appearance, which included a low-key dinner date in Mumbai on Thursday night. Tara and Veer both looked effortlessly stylish in their coordinating monochrome outfits; Tara especially looked bold in a leopard print bodysuit and an oversized black shirt, while Veer wore a practical yet timeless black t-shirt and trousers. Together, the duo looked like the definition of a power couple.

Having said that, while their fashion choices were certainly eye-catching, the tantalising chemistry between the two is what really caught the attention of those around them. Viral pictures that are circling social media show a sweet and tender sight of Veer helping Tara out of the car and gently holding her hand to guide her through crowds — something fans felt was both protective and sweet.

This new partnership comes on the heels of a conversation Tara had on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, but not before Tara teased her relationship in not-so-subtle ways. When asked if she was working on a movie or project with Veer, Tara only mentioned that when there are stars, there is a better chance for a relationship to happen: the concept of “Chaudhvin Ka Chand vibes” referring to stargazing with your partner. While Tara appeared to not name anyone, her dazzling personality and comments on social media left fans gushing and hoping for a budding romance.

Through their tasteful style and subtly affectionate displays of affection, Tara and Veer have quickly begun to emerge as one of the most talked about couples in the mainstream media.

Still, it begs the question: are these simply genuine moments from the relationship between two people in love, or is there something a little more calculated about this? Public appearances, social media engagement and well-timed interviews signal a public relations strategy, as it generally is in entertainment, public relations, and media is about visibility.

Regardless of whether this is love, a PR strategy, or some mix of the two, one thing is clear: Tara and Veer definitely have people talking. And until they confirm it publicly, the speculation and attention continue.