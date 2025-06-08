Tara Sutaria Exudes Power In Cheeky Black Attire, Steals Hearts With Short Hairstyle

Hold your hearts, folks, because Tara Sutaria is here to blow your minds with her extra chic look in all-black attire. The actress is exuding ‘power’ with her fierce new look that has left the internet buzzing. For her latest photo shoot, the actress dressed in a cheeky black ensemble that screamed ‘attention.’

Tara is redefining glam with her latest look. Her outfit features a black, deep-neckline dress paired with a cheeky, black dress-like blazer – a bold fusion of edgy tailoring and sultry detailing. Undoubtedly, she just dropped the best pictures of herself in a while. The actress also opted for see-through black stockings, adding a statement touch to her all-black look.

As Tara chopped her hair into a short hairstyle, this look perfectly elevated her bossy vibes. The sleek bob framed her face perfectly, adding an extra dose of charm. With the edgy, clean-combed short hairstyle, she opted for sparkling diamond earrings and rings, completing her look.

Tara’s smoky eyes with dewy cheeks and glossy nude lips made her look oh-so-breathtaking. With her striking poses against the silhouette backdrop and slow moments, the actress captured the perfect shots. Adding an extra dose of glamour, she opted for toe-point black heels, and her black glasses are exuding power, confidence, and effortless style.

Tara Sutaria is a Bollywood actress with multiple talents, including dancing, singing, ballet, and sketching, among others. She has appeared in films such as Student of the Year 2, Marjaavaan, Tadap, Heropanti 2, Ek Villain Returns, and Apurva. Tara will next appear in a 2026 film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.