Did Tara Sutaria Make Her Relationship With Veer Pahariya Insta Official?

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya’s relationship news has been making the rounds in entertainment circles for the past few months. Sometimes appearing together at Lakmé Fashion Week, sometimes pictures from similar vacation locations—all these clues have made fans think that something is cooking. And now it seems Tara has finally confirmed their relationship with a comment on Instagram!

Recently, Tara shared some of her stunning pictures with singer AP Dhillon, and their on-screen chemistry created a stir on the internet. But the real buzz started when Veer Pahariya commented on those pictures: “My 🌟❤️”. Tara replied to this, “Mine🧿❤️”.

That was it! Tara’s small reply became a big hint for the fans. While earlier, both of them had never said anything openly about their relationship, now this cute exchange has given more strength to all the rumors.

Let us tell you that Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria have been dating for a few months. According to a report, they started seeing each other in May 2025. Earlier, Tara’s name was also linked to singer AP Dhillon when they were seen together outside a restaurant. Later, it was revealed that it was just a work meeting related to his music video, ‘Thodi Si Daaru’.

Interestingly, Tara Sutaria was born on November 19, 1995, and she is currently 29 years old, while Veer turned 30 in February this year. That means the two have only a few months’ age difference.

Even though Tara has not directly confirmed the relationship, the comment “Mine🧿❤️” says a lot. Fans are now waiting to see the two together in an official photoshoot or public event.