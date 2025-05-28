New Couple In B-Town: Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya Dating?

There is a buzz about a new couple in Bollywood circles, yes, we are talking about Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya. If sources are to be believed, the two have been trying to get to know each other for the past few months.

A close source said, “Tara and Veer have been spending time with each other for some time. The two have been spotted together on dinner dates and outings several times.”

The two walked the ramp together at a fashion week in March, after which the buzz about their relationship intensified. However, it was not clear whether their relationship began before that event or after.

Veer Pahariya, who earlier hailed from a family associated with politics, is now entering the world of acting. Earlier, his name was also linked with Manushi Chillar, when the two were seen together at Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations. However, Manushi completely denied these rumours and said in an interview, “Oh my God, poor Veer… No, absolutely not, there is nothing like that.”

Veer Paharia’s name has also been linked with Sara Ali Khan before. Tara’s name was earlier linked with Arunoday Singh, but Tara herself said about it, “Arunoday is my good friend and I am single.”

Two days before last Sunday, Tara was spotted in Bandra, where she was seen in short hair and a long black coat, in a very elegant and graceful style.

View video: Tara Sutaria spotted in Bandra

For now, both Tara and Veer have maintained silence about this relationship. There was no response from both of them even when contacted by the media.

Although love is in the air, these two stars have not yet made any official statement about their relationship. Will this relationship become something special in the future? Only time will tell the answer.

