AP Dhillon And Tara Sutaria Spotted Together In Bandra: What’s Cooking?

Tara Sutaria and AP Dhillon’s beautiful meeting in Mumbai Bandra is going viral on social media. Huge discussions have sparked that the two are seeing each other.

During this, Tara Sutaria was seen in a very glamorous look. She was wearing a gray colored long jacket which looked like a dress. With this, she carried a stylish look with black stockings, black heels and overall minimal makeup. At the same time, AP Dhillon looked very cool in a white long t-shirt, gray-black denims and black shoes. The pair of both looked very cute together, seeing which the fans started questioning what is cooking between them?

Talking about the work front, Tara Sutaria was recently seen in the song “Pyaar Aata Hai” with Ishaan Khattar. Earlier, she was seen in the survival thriller film “Apoorva” released in 2023. Tara has been in the headlines these days more for her personal life than her professional life. Her ex-boyfriend Aadar Jain married Alekha Advani this year, after which Tara’s name remained in constant discussion.

View Instagram Post 1: AP Dhillon And Tara Sutaria Spotted Together In Bandra: What’s Cooking?

At the same time, AP Dhillon recently performed with Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani at the opening event of NMAAC. Apart from this, he has also given a bang performance at big music festivals like Lollapalooza.

AP Dhillon’s love life, AP Dhillon’s name has also been linked with actress Banita Sandhu before. Banita appeared in one of his music videos in 2023, after which some of their intimate pictures from the hotel room fueled speculations of their relationship. However, neither of them ever officially confirmed their relationship.

Now seeing AP and Tara together has started discussions about a new relationship among fans. Is there really something special going on or was it just a friendly meeting, only time will reveal this.

Stay tuned for further updates only on IWMBuzz.com.