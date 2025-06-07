Tara Sutaria Goes Bold In Backless Gown, Makes A Statement With Her Huge Hat

Popular actress Tara Sutaria never misses a chance to make heads turn with her fashion statements. And yet again, her latest fashion-forward look is proof of her bold and confident style. In her new photos, the actress stunned in a backless gown that screams ‘attention.’ Her bold look, combined with her charismatic aura, has left onlookers in awe.

Tara wore a chic black-and-white gown in the picture, which features a complete backless look. The outfit looked like it was made of satin fabric, which added extra shine. The long body-hugging skirt effortlessly defined her hourglass figure and accentuated her toned silhouette. However, the ruffle-like wings on both sides created a gigantic view, bringing something new from her fashion book.

The Apurva actress didn’t show her face fully, but the minimal makeup, clean-girl hairstyle, and huge hat with sparkling stud earrings made her look super glamorous. Her edgy jawline and expressions made her look nothing short of a queen. In the moody monsoon, Tara dressed herself with the best, capturing her statement style in Goa.

Tara Sutaria is a multi-talented actress with skills in acting, dancing, singing, ballet, sketching and more. The actress marked her debut in film with Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. She has also appeared in films such as Ek Villain Returns, Marjaavaan, and Apurva, among others.