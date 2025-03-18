Aadar Jain & Alekha Advani finally address allegations over Tara Sutaria & more

Aadar Jain has addressed the ongoing speculation regarding his past relationship with actress Tara Sutaria and his marriage to Alekha Advani. Social media users have speculated that Alekha was once close to Tara, leading to allegations of betrayal. The situation escalated further after a video from Aadar and Alekha’s mehendi ceremony surfaced, where his speech was interpreted as a reference to his past. Some believed he indirectly commented on his previous relationship, but Aadar has denied any such intent.

Speaking about the controversy, Aadar clarified that his words had been misinterpreted. He insisted that he never mentioned “four years” in his speech, urging people to verify the actual video. He also expressed disappointment over the way narratives are built without fact-checking.

He stated that staying silent is a sign of respect until a point, but when misinformation spreads, it becomes necessary to address it. He emphasized that multiple assumptions had been made, affecting not just him but also his family, Alekha’s family, and even Tara’s family. According to him, out of respect, they had chosen not to engage with these rumors, but silence had led to further speculation.

Aadar highlighted that he and Alekha have been friends for many years, and there is no truth to the claims being circulated. He stressed that the families they come from believe in treating everyone with respect, regardless of background. He also mentioned that social media often distorts statements, presenting them out of context.

Alekha echoed his sentiments, saying that the situation had been unfairly exaggerated. She pointed out that Tara was aware of her long-standing friendship with Aadar and reiterated that the rumors held no weight.

Aadar concluded by stating that relationships sometimes don’t work out, but that should not lead to false narratives. He affirmed that this would be his first and last time addressing the matter.